Mariah Carey Shares Heartfelt Tribute At Manchester Victim's Funeral

Mariah Carey sent a video message and the stars of the long-running British TV show "Coronation Street" were among the mourners at a funeral for Manchester concert bombing victim Martyn Hett.

The music-loving 29-year-old was a self-professed "superfan" of the Manchester-set soap opera.

Hett was one of 22 people killed May 22 when a suicide bomber struck concertgoers leaving an Ariana Grande show in the city in northwest England.