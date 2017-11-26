Mark Ballas Pens A Beautiful One-Year Wedding Anniversary Note To Wife, BC Jean

Mark Ballas celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife, BC Jean, with a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday.
Mark posted a sweet pic from their wedding day and shared an emotional message about what his wife means to him.
"A year ago today I married my best friend, my partner in crime & the love of my life. Finding the correct words to explain how deep my love for you is is an impossible task.You are the most caring, nurturing, loving & selfless person I know. You alone have helped me to see what life truly is about," Mark wrote. "It has been a year today since we said our “I do’s & promises” And I honestly can’t believe it as it feels like yesterday. This first year truly has been one of our best as we continue to build our love & relationship & take it to new heights."
Mark Ballas and BC Jean pose backstage as Ballas begins his run as 'Frankie Valli' in 'Jersey Boys' on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on October 18, 2016 in New York City (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer thanked BC for her support and for how "special" his wife made him feel.
"Thank you for always having my back and for being that extra bit of strength I need when I am weak or when my emotions get the better of me, you always effortlessly find a way to keep me on my feet when I fall, but that’s just who you are, you’re always effortless
Thank you for always making me feel special even on days that i dont feel it myself, but that’s just what you do, you make everyone around you feel special."
WATCH: Mark Ballas & BC Jean's Romantic Proposal Story
Lastly, Mark thanked his "Queen" for teaching him to live in the moment and shared that his time with BC was the "most precious thing" to him.
"Most importantly Thank you for teaching me to live in the moment & to appreciate the small things since our time together & on this earth is so short & precious. My time with you is the most precious thing to me & I wouldn’t trade it for a damn thing.
You are my Queen BC Jean Ballas & I will love you with everything I have in the best way I can until my final breath has left me & we reunite in the next life. Thank you for being you.
Here’s to an eternity of years together.
I love you."
BC Jean and Mark Ballas attend NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills (Getty Images)
Mark and BC tied the knot at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, last year. It was a star-studded affair with Derek Hough as the best man and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pros Julianne Hough, Brittany Cherry, Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Cheryl Burke, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson in attendance.
Mark's schedule certainly hasn't slowed down since they said "I do." He most recently danced with Lindsay Stirling on "DWTS" and has been collaborating with BC in their band Alexander Jean. The duo dropped an EP "High Enough" in late June.
Congrats to the happy couple on their latest milestone.