Marvel TV Bringing 'The Defenders,' 'Legion' & More To Comic-Con 2017

"The Defenders," "Inhumans" and "The Gifted" are among the Marvel Television shows on their way to Comic-Con 2017.
On Friday, Marvel announced the slate of shows headed to the annual San Diego event, including FX's "Legion."
Here's what's heading to the Con:
Thursday, July 20
"Legion" panel; 5-6 PM in Ballroom 20
"Marvel's Inhumans" panel featuring cast members and exclusive footage from the show; 6:15-7:15 PM in Ballroom 20
Friday, July 21
"The Gifted" panel with cast and producers, feat. an extended first-look at the Fox show; 3:45-4:45 PM in Ballroom 20
"Marvel's The Defenders" panel feat. Charlie Cox ("Daredevil"), Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones"), Mike Colter ("Luke Cage") and Finn Jones ("Iron Fist"); 5:15-6:15 PM in Hall H
Saturday, July 22
Marvel Animation panel feat. Surprise guests and sneak peeks; 12:30-1:30 PM in Room 6A
Sunday, July 23
Marvel Animation session to feat the world premiere of "Marvel's Spider-Man"; 10:15-11:15 in Room 6 AM
-- Jolie Lash