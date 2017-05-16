'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Producers Tease Season 4 Finale Drama

AIDA/Ophelia is experiencing emotions for the first time on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." after creating a body for herself. But, the pain of heartbreak (after Fitz said he only had room in his heart for Jemma Simmons) has sent her spiraling.

"She took it well," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Executive Producer Jed Whedon joked when AccessHollywood.com spoke with him and fellow EP Jeff Bell about Tuesday's Season 4 finale.

AIDA/Ophelia wants to make the team hurt following her love loss, but whether she can be reasoned with is a question that remains going into Tuesday night's new episode.