'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Producers Tease Season 4 Finale Drama

AIDA/Ophelia is experiencing emotions for the first time on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." after creating a body for herself. But, the pain of heartbreak (after Fitz said he only had room in his heart for Jemma Simmons) has sent her spiraling.
"She took it well," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Executive Producer Jed Whedon joked when AccessHollywood.com spoke with him and fellow EP Jeff Bell about Tuesday's Season 4 finale.
AIDA/Ophelia wants to make the team hurt following her love loss, but whether she can be reasoned with is a question that remains going into Tuesday night's new episode.
"Well, I'll say this -- in the writers' room, we have a couple of writers with new kids in the 1-year-old to 2-year-old range, so we've drawn a lot of inspiration from seeing beings that are unable to process their emotions having full blast tantrums, and she seems to be having just that," Jed said. "That being said, she's hyper-powerful and hyper-intelligent, so the combination of those two things -- of all those things -- of someone who is emotionally, completely unhinged, but capable intellectually I think is a really dangerous combination."
Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider returned at the conclusion of last week's episode, which may help S.H.I.E.L.D. in their fight against AIDA/Ophelia.
Asked about Robbie's (Gabriel Luna) return, Jeff hinted they'd planned to see him again.
"We feel like … what you set up at the beginning needs to get resolved at the end, so our hope was always to bring Robbie back for the finale," he said.
As S.H.I.E.L.D. battles AIDA/Ophelia, don't expect the team to be able to take time out to mourn Mace, who was the first casualty of the Framework.
"I'll say that the loss of him will resonate, but we have a huge problem on our hands and I think it will be taking every second that we can to deal with it," Jed said.
And, inside the Framework, Yo-Yo will attempt to save Mack, who chose to stay because it's where his daughter is. As viewers saw though, the world she entered looks to be in a precarious position without AIDA/Ophelia.
"If how Yo-Yo woke up is any indication, it's really, really bad ... but that's fun storytelling," Jeff said. "So yeah, it's bad and God, I hope she makes it."
Last week's episode saw Simmons and Fitz finally get a moment together following his evil turn in the Framework, but don't expect them to be back on track by the end of the season finale.
"That's a long road they're on," Jed said.
