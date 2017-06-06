Matthew Perry Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Do A 'Friends' Revival

The NBC classic has enjoyed continued success on syndication and streaming platforms 13 years after going off the air, but Matthew reportedly just isn't willing to risk the "Friends" legacy.

"We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?" he told the mag.

That doesn't mean he's not up for another television stint, however. According to Variety, with his CBS series "The Odd Couple" now canceled after three seasons Matthew is ready to tackle TV again – but this time, a bit differently.

"In the second half of my life, I don't want to do your standard sitcom television. I want to do edgier, darker, dramatic stuff," he said.