'Mean Girls' Cast Reunites To Help The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The stars of "Mean Girls" reunited for a good cause.

They got back together to raise awareness about their GoFundMe page to help the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place Sunday.

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, posted the video on his Instagram page on Monday.

""On October 3rd, he asked me to help.” Happy Mean Girls Day to all our fans. This year we want to give the attention to those who need it. Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas," he captioned.