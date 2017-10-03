'Mean Girls' Cast Reunites To Help The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The stars of "Mean Girls" reunited for a good cause.
They got back together to raise awareness about their GoFundMe page to help the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place Sunday.
Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, posted the video on his Instagram page on Monday.
""On October 3rd, he asked me to help.” Happy Mean Girls Day to all our fans. This year we want to give the attention to those who need it. Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas," he captioned.
The video features himself, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese pleading for their loyal fans to help them raise money on this important day.
Fans of the movie know Oct. 3 is "'Mean Girls' Day," which is named after an iconic line from the film.
Each years fans celebrate by posting their favorite "Mean Girls" memes and GIFs, but this year the stars of the movie are hoping the day is more meaningful.
"'Mean Girls' Day" comes two days after a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, killing 59 people and injuring more than 520 people.
-- Kevin Zelman