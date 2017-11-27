Meghan King Edmonds Is Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds has another baby on the way!
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star revealed the big baby news in a blog post on her website Monday.
In the post, Meghan revealed that she and husband, Jim Edmonds are expecting a baby boy together.
"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister!" Edmonds shared. "It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning. Tonight on the RHOC reunion you'll see that I'm only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I'm feeling every bit of it)!"
Edmonds revealed that their IVF journey started this summer and they decided to start from scratch in the hopes that they would have a baby boy this time around.
"We began the IVF process over the summer. We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy (Jimmy has a total of five girls and one boy) and we only had two frozen female embryos. This was a difficult decision for us. Jimmy was adamant he didn't care about the sex of the baby, he just didn't want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF," she shared. "(If we had decided to transfer one of the female embryos my drug regimen would've been much less involved than full blown IVF.) But I insisted: I was more comfortable with going through IVF again since I knew what to expect. So we moved forward with IVF."
She continued the post and said, "Fast forward to today and I'm pregnant!"
The 33-year-old reality star already shared the news with her "RHOOC" co-stars and the episode airs on Monday night.
Meghan also shared a couple adorable photos on her Instagram account celebrating the news.
Congrats to the whole family!