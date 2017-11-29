Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Relationship Reportedly Caused Tension In The Markle Family

Not everything is as perfect as it seems!
Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry has apparently been difficult for the Markle family, Meghan's half-sister Samantha reveals to Us Weekly.
"It created some rifts with us, but people across the pond think we're mean people saying bad things about her, but that's not the case," Samantha explained in an interview published on Tuesday.
The Florida-based mother of three is currently writing a memoir, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," and she made it clear in her interview that her book is not a disparaging tell-all about her soon-to-be-royal sister.
"Everyone assumes my book is a slamming tell-all, which it is not. Now it can be egg in their faces and everyone can say what they think. My book is not a small piece and it is so important historically. I wasn't in the position to release what it was about. They assumed the worst and I think that's unfair and our family members who spoke about my book shouldn't be doing so," Samantha continued.
Meghan and Samantha haven't talked since 2008, according to Us Weekly, but Samantha is is still hoping to get an invite to the royal wedding.
"I would certainly go. […] I would love to go and show her how much I love her and how happy I am about this and for her," Samantha tells the mag.
Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Monday following an official statement at Kensington Palace. At the time, Meghan's family released a statement through the palace.
"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Thomas and Doria said in a joint statement, issued through Clarence House. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."
While Markle's family situation has been difficult, other friends close to her have been extremely supportive of her engagement. Her "Suits" stars Patrick J. Adams and "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh shared their well-wishes. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a sweet welcome to the royal family to Markle.
"America's loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted. As you can see, they’re so happy. Sometimes in a climate where we’re surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once," Camilla told reporters at an event on Tuesday.
The duo will say "I do in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
-- Kevin Zelman