Mel B Flaunts Her Fabulous Abs While On A Tropical Vacation – See The Pics!

Mel B is a tropical babe!

The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off her fabulous physique all week long in a series of Instagram snaps from her vacation in Hawaii.

The former Spice Girls singer was holed up at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai with her hairdresser bestie, Gary Madatyan, and her daughters, Phoenix, Madison and Angel, as well as her mom, and revealed to fans that it was her first “proper vacation in 10 years.”