Mel B Flaunts Her Fabulous Abs While On A Tropical Vacation – See The Pics!

Mel B is a tropical babe!
The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off her fabulous physique all week long in a series of Instagram snaps from her vacation in Hawaii.
The former Spice Girls singer was holed up at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai with her hairdresser bestie, Gary Madatyan, and her daughters, Phoenix, Madison and Angel, as well as her mom, and revealed to fans that it was her first “proper vacation in 10 years.”
She kicked off the vacation with some fun snaps of them dancing in the sand:
And shared cute photos of some epic days at sea, snorkeling and lounging on a boat!
In between all of her fun island snaps, Mel also made sure to show off her incredible abs:
The 42-year-old singer looked fitter than ever in a bright white, strapless bikini as she “jumped for joy.”
Mel also made sure to tease her mom in some fun photos and shared a silly snap, captioned, Yippppeeeee get it get it, but what is "mother brown" doing? Trying to fly😂 #familyfirst #theresnothingholdingusback #beachfun #thankfulforlife"
The family vacation definitely looked like a blast and Mel also reflected on being a parent during her down-time. She shared some sweet words about her daughters throughout the trip. In one photo, Mel opened up about how much she cares about her oldest daughter, Phoenix. "Phoenix my dear daughter always reach for the sky and don't stop even when you get there,your amazing,I'm sooo proud to call you my daughter,you teach me something new every day thank you!!! But hey the world better watch out for you my love coz your a force to be reckoned with,my treasure!!!"
But like all good vacations, they have to come to an end. Mel shared a snap from her final day on the island and captioned it,"Nooooooooo 😩 we gotta go home noooooooooo nooooooo nooooooo!"
