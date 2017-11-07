Melania Trump Goes Viral After South Korean Girl Freaks Out Over Seeing K-Pop Star

The video showed Trump at ease with South Korean teenagers in school uniforms at an event where the first lady gave a speech on the importance of giving girls equal access to sports.

When the girls noticed Choi Min-ho, a member of Shinee, standing next to Trump on a surprise visit, they started to scream and clap, while the first lady watched them with a wide smile.

South Korean Twitter users praised the first lady's interaction with the girls and the K-pop star, especially her long-lasting smile.