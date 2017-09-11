Melissa McCarthy & Dave Chappelle Win Emmys For Their Work On 'Saturday Night Live'

Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy are Emmy winners, earning trophies for their appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Chappelle and McCarthy were announced as best guest actor and actress on a comedy series at Sunday's creative arts awards, the precursor to the main Emmy Awards ceremony set for next weekend.

Chappelle hosted the first "SNL" episode to follow last November's presidential election. McCarthy played host on another episode and also gave a manic impersonation of then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer.