Michelle Obama Scores A Special Gift From Bruno Mars

Michelle Obama is officially part of Bruno Mars' squad!

The former FLOTUS hit Bruno's concert on Friday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of his 24K Magic world tour, and Bruno made sure that Mrs O. got a "Versace" experience. Bruno got Michelle a personalized jersey bearing the words, "Obama 24K" in gold.

He shared a photo of the special exchange on his Instagram account.

"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Bruno wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the two.