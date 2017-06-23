Miley Cyrus Describes Herself As A 'Genderless' & 'Ageless' Spirit

The pop star expressed hope that her open-minded outlook will one day become "the new normal," and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth has been supportive along the way. After Miley was named one of Variety's Power of Women cover stars last year, the actor told Access Hollywood why he's "very proud" of who she is.

"She loves everyone," he said at the time. "I think her whole way of being is loving. … I think she's doing things for the right reason and trying to make the world a better place."

However, Miley may draw a line when it comes to one of her most cherished loved ones.

In her "Lorraine" sit-down, the 24-year-old admitted that she can't understand how anyone could have a negative opinion of her godmother, country legend Dolly Parton.