Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Performance

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon know how to spice up a morning commute.

The pop superstar joined the "Tonight Show" host for an undercover performance on Wednesday's episode, in which the pair disguised themselves as New York City subway buskers.

Miley and Jimmy adopted the respective nicknames "Charlene" and "Bart" while donning wigs, hats and sunglasses at the 50th Street station below Rockefeller Center during their rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."