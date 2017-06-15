Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Performance

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon know how to spice up a morning commute.
The pop superstar joined the "Tonight Show" host for an undercover performance on Wednesday's episode, in which the pair disguised themselves as New York City subway buskers.
Miley and Jimmy adopted the respective nicknames "Charlene" and "Bart" while donning wigs, hats and sunglasses at the 50th Street station below Rockefeller Center during their rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."
It might have taken a more detailed disguise to keep Miley's identity under wraps, however.
The "Malibu" hitmaker's signature voice appeared to give her away within seconds after she began singing. Crowds quickly gathered to watch her belt the country classic as Jimmy chimed in with backup vocals and tambourine work.
Once the duo finally revealed themselves to rousing cheers, they kicked things more uptempo with Miley's late-2000s hit "Party in the U.S.A."
Onlookers may have stumbled upon the chance of a lifetime, but Miley revealed that the stunt marked a memorable moment for her, too.
"This is my first time at the subway station, this is exciting s*** for me!" she told the crowd.
