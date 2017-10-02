Miley Cyrus Joins Billy Joel On Stage; Prepares For “Tonight Show” Takeover

Getty Images (Getty Images)
Oh my Miley!
Miley Cyrus slayed with the legendary musician Billy Joel during his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden – his 45th performance at the arena – with two epic performances over the weekend.
Wearing a vintage Billy Joel rocker tee tucked into her high-waisted gold lamé pants, Miley performed the classic "New York State Of Mind." She later joined the Piano Man and Paul Simon for an incredible performance of "You May Be Right."
Billy Joel even commended Miley’s vocals! Rolling Stone reported the "Uptown Girl" singer told the crowd, "The girl’s got pipes!"
As if getting props from a music icon wasn’t enough, she also kicks off "Miley Week" tonight on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
As a longtime friend of the late night show, the "Malibu" singer will join Jimmy each night for sketches and one-of-a-kind performances of songs off her new album, "Younger Now." Fans can join in on the fun on social media using #MileyWeekOnFallon.
We can’t wait to see Miley again, and luckily we won’t have to wait long!