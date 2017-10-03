Miley Cyrus Performs ‘The Climb’ & Duet With Adam Sandler In Emotional Vegas Tribute

The "Malibu" singer took the stage for an emotional rendition of Dido’s song "No Freedom." Sandler played guitar and sang along with Cyrus during the performance.

Fallon somberly addressed the audience before introducing Cyrus and Sandler.

"In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight, and that’s what we’re going to do," he said.