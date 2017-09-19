Miley Cyrus Reveals Track List For New Album 'Younger Now'

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album "Younger Now" on Sept. 29, and on Monday the superstar revealed the track list!

Miley tweeted out a photo of the titles of the 11 tracks, and it has officially started the count down for her new music. Included on the 11 tracks is “Rainbowland," which will feature Miley’s famous grandmother, Dolly Parton. The news that Dolly will be joining Miley definitely has fans excited, especially after Miley’s famous cover of Dolly’s hit track “Jolene” was so well-received.