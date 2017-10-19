Miley Cyrus Sends A Personal Message To Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

One of Miley Cyrus's biggest fans got the surprise of a lifetime when she received a special message from "The Voice" coach herself!

Miley recorded a sweet message of hope for a fan named Katrina who was shot twice at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Los Angeles' ABC7 shared Miley's video with Katrina when she returned home to California for the first time following the tragic shooting on October 1.

"I have heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, contestants on 'The Voice,' and they said you were a huge fan," Cyrus said in the video to Katrina.