Miley Cyrus Sends A Personal Message To Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

One of Miley Cyrus's biggest fans got the surprise of a lifetime when she received a special message from "The Voice" coach herself!
Miley recorded a sweet message of hope for a fan named Katrina who was shot twice at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Los Angeles' ABC7 shared Miley's video with Katrina when she returned home to California for the first time following the tragic shooting on October 1.
"I have heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, contestants on 'The Voice,' and they said you were a huge fan," Cyrus said in the video to Katrina.
"I just want to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time. Sending good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and friends. I hope you feel better soon and I Just want you to know that you'll be in my mind and heart."
When Katrina saw the personal message from the "Malibu" singer, she teared up with happiness and she had a huge smile on her face.
Miley has been giving back to many of her fans who were hurt at the Las Vegas shooting. Immediately following the shooting, she and Adam Sandler teamed up for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a performance of “No Freedom” as a tribute to the people who lost their lives.
-- Kevin Zelman