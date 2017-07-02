Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Message To Her Parents

Miley Cyrus is feeling grateful.

On Saturday the singer shared a black and white throwback photo of her and dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram.

"The 1 and truest love I have ever known is my dads… @billyraycyrus forever," she captioned. "@tishcyrus I love you both so much! My life is the result of L-O-V-E! It will always win! It will always overcome fear!"

Her dad responded by reposting the photo on Saturday.

"Wow @mileycyrus you sure know how to stop an ole man in his tracks," he captioned. "Man… we look just alike in that photo. Thank God you developed into Mama!"

-- Stephanie Swaim

