Miley Cyrus Slams Pregnancy Rumors With A Thanksgiving Tweet, Calls Out Rude Fans!

Miley Cyrus is putting the kibosh on some pesky pregnancy rumors that popped up this week after she shared a picture on Twitter on Wednesday that had some fans thinking she was expecting.
The pic in question shows Miley with her hands crossed over her stomach and standing in a T-shirt in front of tons of birthday balloons. Fans speculated that the loose-fitting shirt and the placement of her hands suggested she had a bun in the oven.
But naturally, Miley shut it down. She shared another pic on Twitter on Thanksgiving and added text over the photo which read, "No pregnant. Just eating a s**t-ton of tofurkey.
She captioned her tweet with the same message and added, "RUDE!!!"
"The Voice" coach, 25, seemed especially bummed out by her fans' reactions, given the fact that she was celebrating her birthday on Thanksgiving Day.
Miley and fiance, Liam Hemsworth, rekindled their romance in late 2015 after breaking off their engagement previously. The duo seems happier than ever.
Way to shut down the rumor mill, Miley!