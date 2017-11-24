Miley Cyrus Slams Pregnancy Rumors With A Thanksgiving Tweet, Calls Out Rude Fans!

Miley Cyrus is putting the kibosh on some pesky pregnancy rumors that popped up this week after she shared a picture on Twitter on Wednesday that had some fans thinking she was expecting.

The pic in question shows Miley with her hands crossed over her stomach and standing in a T-shirt in front of tons of birthday balloons. Fans speculated that the loose-fitting shirt and the placement of her hands suggested she had a bun in the oven.