Miley Cyrus Teases Dad Billy Ray With Hilarious Throwback Of That 2013 MTV VMAs Twerk

Miley Cyrus is teasing her dad Billy Ray with a flashback of her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance!

Who can forget the twerk seen 'round the world? On Sunday, Miley Instagrammed a photo of herself from the moment when she rubbed her rump on Robin Thicke to "Blurred Lines," adding a shot of Billy Ray hilariously looking down on her.

"Sorry dad… I'll be good tonight I promise," she captioned.