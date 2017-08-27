Miley Cyrus Teases Dad Billy Ray With Hilarious Throwback Of That 2013 MTV VMAs Twerk

Miley Cyrus is teasing her dad Billy Ray with a flashback of her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance!

Who can forget the twerk seen 'round the world? On Sunday, Miley Instagrammed a photo of herself from the moment when she rubbed her rump on Robin Thicke to "Blurred Lines," adding a shot of Billy Ray hilariously looking down on her.

"Sorry dad… I'll be good tonight I promise," she captioned. 

WATCH: Exclusive: Shawn Mendes On What Fans Can Expect At The MTV VMAs

Miley is nominated for Best Pop Video for her smash hit, "Malibu." She is also slated to perform her latest single, "Younger Now."

The VMAs will likely be a Cyrus family affair. Miley's little sister Noah also scored a nomination for Best New Artist. 

-- Oscar Gracey 

