Miley Cyrus Teases Dad Billy Ray With Hilarious Throwback Of That 2013 MTV VMAs Twerk

Miley Cyrus is teasing her dad Billy Ray with a flashback of her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance!
Who can forget the twerk seen 'round the world? On Sunday, Miley Instagrammed a photo of herself from the moment when she rubbed her rump on Robin Thicke to "Blurred Lines," adding a shot of Billy Ray hilariously looking down on her.
"Sorry dad… I'll be good tonight I promise," she captioned.
"Sorry dad… I'll be good tonight I promise," she captioned.
Miley is nominated for Best Pop Video for her smash hit, "Malibu." She is also slated to perform her latest single, "Younger Now."
The VMAs will likely be a Cyrus family affair. Miley's little sister Noah also scored a nomination for Best New Artist.
-- Oscar Gracey