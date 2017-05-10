Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Malibu,' Will Perform At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Get ready for a whole new Miley Cyrus.
The pop star gave fans a sneak preview of her new single "Malibu" on Wednesday, and revealed she's set to perform the song for the first time at this month's Billboard Music Awards.
ABC and dick clark productions also announced the news in a press release, with BBMAs Executive Producer Mark Bracco teasing that Miley is set to deliver "a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many."
In an Instagram video, the 24-year-old previewed her upcoming track with snippets of herself frolicking along the beach in breezy summer garb as the track plays in the background. The clip also features flashes of previously announced Billboard performers Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Cher.
Miley posted a snap of what looks like the "Malibu" single art as well, which she told followers her fiancé Liam Hemsworth shot himself.
Liam had a hand in helping Miley with the songwriting process, too. In an interview with Billboard magazine published last week, the singer revealed that "Malibu" is love track inspired by her on-again love.
"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she told the music mag. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
"Malibu" is set to drop on Thursday.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air live from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.
-- Erin Biglow