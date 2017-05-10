Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Malibu,' Will Perform At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Get ready for a whole new Miley Cyrus.

The pop star gave fans a sneak preview of her new single "Malibu" on Wednesday, and revealed she's set to perform the song for the first time at this month's Billboard Music Awards.

ABC and dick clark productions also announced the news in a press release, with BBMAs Executive Producer Mark Bracco teasing that Miley is set to deliver "a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many."