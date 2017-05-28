Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

From walking the runway to walking down the aisle! Miranda Kerr is now a married woman.
The Aussie supermodel, 34, reportedly tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, on Saturday.
According to E! News, fewer than 50 guests were present for an elegant and "emotional" ceremony held at the couple's home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.
Despite the intimate setting, a source told People that the newlyweds' big day was a "lavish" affair.
"For a small wedding, it has been a huge production," the mag reported, adding that Miranda was "very involved" and "knew exactly what she wanted."
While details of the nuptials remain under wraps on social media, Miranda did give her Instagram followers a peek at the round-cut engagement ring she received from Evan when he proposed back in July.
The couple reportedly met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were first linked the following year.
This is the tech billionaire's first marriage, and Miranda's second. She and ex-husband Orlando Bloom split back in 2013, and share 6-year-old son Flynn.
Access Hollywood has reached out for confirmation on Miranda and Evan's wedding.
