Miranda Lambert Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Anderson East

Miranda Lambert turned on all the feels on Tuesday when she posted a super sweet anniversary note to her boyfriend of two years, Anderson East.
Alongside a sweet snap where she's kissing her country music beau's cheek she wrote, "Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th..." #PushingTime🎶 #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast 📷@bfluke."
The picture is definitely too cute! Anderson isn't a stranger to sharing sappy posts about his ladylove, either. Last month he shared an adorable picture from a recent trip to Amsterdam.
Miranda and Anderson started dating not long after her split from ex-husband, Blake Shelton, in July 2015. Blake moved on with his fellow "The Voice" coach, Gwen Stefani.
Happy anniversary to Miranda and Anderson!