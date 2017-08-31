Miranda Lambert Is Saving Dozens Of Dogs Displaced After Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert is coming to the rescue of some furry friends hit by Hurricane Harvey. 

The country music singer, who hails from Texas, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that volunteers from her MuttNation Foundation had helped relocate more than 70 uprooted dogs to a safe shelter in Oklahoma. 

Update! Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers...We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations. @muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #linkinbio

"Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load,” Miranda shared alongside photos of the cute pups.

The "House That Built Me Singer" housed some adorable newborn puppies who were rescued from the storm at her personal home, as well. She shared a photo on Instagram of her new "roommates" for the night. 

My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue

Miranda has been a longtime animal activist and founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009. MuttNation announced on Thursday that they had rescued an additional 40 dogs, 38 cats and 21 pets from another shelter that was caught in the wake of the massive tropical storm. 

Now that’s, Texas strong!

