Miss America 2017: Get To Know The Contestants

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, wants to be the first woman elected governor of her state. She wants to see more women elected to all levels of government.



"It's important to have a woman's perspective," said Mund, who had an internship in the U.S. Senate. "In health care and on reproductive rights, it's predominantly men making those decisions."

Miss Maine, Katie Elliot, has similar ambitions. Her platform encourages female leadership in American government, with the acronym "FLAG." She's been interested in politics and government since winning an election to be seventh grade class president.

"I'm a huge admirer of democracy, but what I noticed is a huge disparity between the number of men and women," she said, adding she wants to encourage more women to see elected public service as a viable career path.

Time studying in the Middle East and Africa got Miss Oregon, Harley Emery, deeply interested in the refugee crisis. She founded a group at the University of Oregon called "No Lost Generation" that helps teach resettled refugees English and find them jobs. She befriended refugees from Syria and Iraq, among others.

Other interesting contestants facts include:

— Miss California, Jillian Smith, is one of seven granddaughters in her family to have competed in a Miss America feeder pageant.

— Miss District of Columbia, Briana Kinsey's, secret dream is to be a contestant on "Survivor," lasting more than one day, while the dream of Miss Georgia, Alyssa Beasley, is "to be the last person standing in a horror film."