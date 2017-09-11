Miss America 2018: Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Winner

She is the first contestant from her state to win the Miss America crown.

Trump also figured in another question asked of a finalist onstage. Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis, who was first runner-up, was asked if Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia last year.

She said she does not think enough information has been revealed to support such a charge at this point.

"We should investigate it to its fullest extent, and if we do find evidence, the justice system should do their due diligence," she said.

The second runner up was Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel; third runner up was Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey, and fourth runner up was Miss Texas Margana Wood.

Earlier Sunday, as a deadly hurricane was slamming her home state, Miss Florida Sara Zeng sent a message of support to those in harm's way — and was then eliminated from the competition.

As judges were narrowing the field of 51 contestants (each state plus the District of Columbia), they interviewed Zeng, a 22-year-old from Palm Coast, Florida, who noted that her family is safe.

But she expressed concern and support for friends and strangers endangered by Hurricane Irma, which was tearing its way up the Florida gulf coast on Sunday.