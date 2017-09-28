Miss Piggy Moving On From Kermit With ‘Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse

Miss Piggy is coming for "Riverdales" Betty Cooper!
On Tuesday, actress Lili Reinhart tweeted a diary entry reflecting on TV’s most iconic relationship: Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.
"I'm still thinking about how Miss Piggy walks all over Kermit. And he lets her! It's so messed up," she tweeted.
Never one to miss a good catfight, Miss Piggy fired back at the CW star:
Not only do Lili and her "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse play a couple on-screen (Coined Bughead by Betty and Jughead fans) the two have also been rumored to be dating in real life!
Cole got in on the fun, hoping to make peace between the two gorgeous blondes.
Move over, Bughead. Miss Piggy is here to make Pughead happen!