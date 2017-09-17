'Modern Family' Star Jeremy Maguire, 6, Wears Adorable Cape To The 2017 Emmys

"Modern Family" cutie, Jeremy Maguire, won the adorable award at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night when he hit the red carpet wearing a blue cape with his tuxedo. 

Jeremy Maguire

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jeremy Maguire attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The 6-year-old actor, who plays Fulgencio Joseph "Joe" Pritchett on the hit series, rocked a classic tuxedo with his cape and was spotted frolicking down the carpet with his superhero skills. Jeremy also hung out with his equally cute co-star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as he chatted with Access Hollywood's Alex Hudgens. 

Jeremy Maguire

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jeremy Maguire attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

On his way to the big show, Jeremy, also tweeted a pic to his fans where he is riding in his car seat and wearing his tuxedo. Too cute! 

