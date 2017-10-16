Molly Sims Shares Delicious Recipes From Her New Book 'Everyday Chic: My Secrets For Entertaining, Organizing, and Decorating at Home'

Model and actress Molly Sims is cooking up something good!
The stunning star stopped by Access Hollywood Live to chat about her home solutions for anyone with a busy life in her new book, "Everyday Chic: My Secrets For Entertaining, Organizing, and Decorating at Home." The new book is available now!
Molly shared some incredible recipes from the new book. Check them out below!
Molly Sims' Eggy Omelet Muffins Eggy Omelet Muffins
Eggy Omelet Muffins
Yield- 12 muffins
Ingredients:
Extra-virgin olive oil
6 large egg whites
2 large eggs
1 cup cooked quinoa or brown rice 1 cup roughly chopped baby spinach
1⁄2 cup sliced green onions
1⁄2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1⁄3 cup chopped fresh mint or dill
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of pepper
1 cup halved very small cherry tomatoes
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush a 12-cup muffin tin with olive oil. Beat the egg whites and eggs in a large bowl until well blended. Stir in the quinoa, spinach, green onions, feta, mint, and salt. Divide the mixture among prepared cups. Arrange tomato halves on top of the mu n mixture in the tins, dividing evenly. Season generously with pepper. Bake until the muffins are just warm to the touch and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly, unmold, and serve.
Molly Sim's Berry Refreshing Fresca!
Berry Refreshing Fresca!
Yield- 2 servings
1 cup chopped strawberries
1 cup chopped raspberries
2 cups coconut water
3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Place the strawberries, raspberries, and coconut water in a blender, add 2 cups cold water and puree until smooth. Pour into a pitcher, stir in the lemon juice, and let sit for 1 hour at room temperature. Pour over ice when ready to serve.