MTV To Livestream Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Concert

MTV will broadcast live online Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert aimed at helping victims of the May 22 suicide attack at the pop star's concert.

The livestream will be carried at the website www.onelovemanchester.mtv.com , the network said Saturday.

Disney's young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast. The concert will also be broadcast on more than 130 iHeartRadio stations.