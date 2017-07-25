MTV VMAs 2017: Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, The Weeknd & More Among Top Nominees

Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" is giving the rapper reason to brag: He is the leader of the MTV Video Music Awards with eight nominations.

Lamar and his No.1 hit song are nominated for video of the year, artist of the year, best hip-hop video and other prizes. Katy Perry and The Weeknd are behind Lamar with five nominations, while Bruno Mars is up for four Moonmen.

The 2017 VMAs will air live Aug. 27 from the Forum in Inglewood, California.