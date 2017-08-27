MTV VMAs 2017: Kendrick Lamar Tops Winners List With 6 Awards

Lamar's performance kicked off the three-hour show, followed by the premiere of Swift's video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another. The video for the track, rumored to be a diss toward Kanye West, also featured Swift in a tub of diamonds, a cat mask, and a car that crashed (she was holding a Grammy). The clip ended with a dozen of Swifts — in memorable outfits she's worn in the past — symbolizing how the singer felt the media has portrayed her through the years.

Swift and Zayn, who didn't attend the show, won best collaboration for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, who wrote the song with Swift, accepted the award.

Sheeran performed his hit, "Shape of You," and was later joined by rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Sheeran won artist of the year, a new award established after MTV eliminated gender categories like best male and female video.

"Thank you to all the fans," Sheeran said.

Fifth Harmony, who lost a group member last year and released their first album as a foursome last week, won best pop video for "Down." Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane of the group were in tears as they accepted the award alongside Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and rapper Gucci Mane.

"This is honestly so unreal. Thank you to God and thank you to our families," Jane said.

Fifth Harmony started their performance standing on high platforms to sing "Angel," then falling backward like superheroes. They followed it with the upbeat "Down," taking a break from singing to perform intense choreography. Later, water rained on the four girls, who dropped their microphones at the end of the performance.