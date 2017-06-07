'The Mummy': Tom Cruise Teases 'A Hell Of A Lot Of Fun' In New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

"The Mummy" is ready to take audiences for a mind-bending journey.
In a new behind-the-scenes clip from the action thriller, star Tom Cruise gives fans an up-close look at the most intense action sequences while also promising some serious scares.
"I grew up watching these monster movies when I was a little kid," Tom says with a smile. "I remember being utterly terrified."
According to co-star Sofia Boutella, who portrays the title creature, director Alex Kurtzman was intent on delivering old-school terror in a modern-day setting.
"There is something about those first horror movies. Alex wants to give them proper honor," she says, later adding that viewers will be "excruciatingly terrified."
Despite its influences, "The Mummy" aims to be more than just a fright fest. From a zero-gravity airplane crash to Tom's epic fight scene with co-star Russell Crowe, the cast and crew are intent on delivering a high-octane rollercoaster ride on screen.
According to Alex, the production was next level for even a Hollywood veteran like Tom.
"Tom said, 'This is bigger than anything I've ever done before!'" the filmmaker recalls.
The superstar says he had a blast – and hopes viewers will, too.
"It's a hell of a lot of fun," Tom teased of the film.
"The Mummy" hits theaters on June 9.
-- Erin Biglow