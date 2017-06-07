'The Mummy': Tom Cruise Teases 'A Hell Of A Lot Of Fun' In New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Despite its influences, "The Mummy" aims to be more than just a fright fest. From a zero-gravity airplane crash to Tom's epic fight scene with co-star Russell Crowe, the cast and crew are intent on delivering a high-octane rollercoaster ride on screen.

According to Alex, the production was next level for even a Hollywood veteran like Tom.

"Tom said, 'This is bigger than anything I've ever done before!'" the filmmaker recalls.

The superstar says he had a blast – and hopes viewers will, too.