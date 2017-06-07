'The Mummy': Tom Cruise Teases 'A Hell Of A Lot Of Fun' In New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

"The Mummy" is ready to take audiences for a mind-bending journey. 

In a new behind-the-scenes clip from the action thriller, star Tom Cruise gives fans an up-close look at the most intense action sequences while also promising some serious scares.

"I grew up watching these monster movies when I was a little kid," Tom says with a smile. "I remember being utterly terrified."

WATCH: 'The Mummy' Behind-The-Scenes: Tom Cruise Promises 'A Hell Of A Lot Of Fun' 

According to co-star Sofia Boutella, who portrays the title creature, director Alex Kurtzman was intent on delivering old-school terror in a modern-day setting.

"There is something about those first horror movies. Alex wants to give them proper honor," she says, later adding that viewers will be "excruciatingly terrified."

WATCH: Tom Cruise On Doing Wild Stunts With Jake Johnson In 'The Mummy' 

Despite its influences, "The Mummy" aims to be more than just a fright fest. From a zero-gravity airplane crash to Tom's epic fight scene with co-star Russell Crowe, the cast and crew are intent on delivering a high-octane rollercoaster ride on screen.

According to Alex, the production was next level for even a Hollywood veteran like Tom.

"Tom said, 'This is bigger than anything I've ever done before!'" the filmmaker recalls.

The superstar says he had a blast – and hopes viewers will, too.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise: Hollywood's Original 'Maverick' 

"It's a hell of a lot of fun," Tom teased of the film.

"The Mummy" hits theaters on June 9.

-- Erin Biglow

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk39

Related news

Latest News