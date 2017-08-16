Natalie Cole's Only Child, Robert Yancy, Dies At 39

Robert Yancy, the only child of singer Natalie Cole and grandson of crooner Nat King Cole, has died. He was 39.

Yancy was found dead Monday night at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles after authorities were contacted to make a welfare check. The Los Angeles County coroner's office said Tuesday that his death was reported as due to natural causes but the official cause must await an autopsy.

Yancy's aunt, Timolin Cole Augustus, told The Associated Press, "It appears to be a sudden heart attack."