Natalie Portman And Amy Adams Dazzle In Gorgeous Gowns At American Cinematheque Awards

Natalie Portman and Amy Adams know how to make an entrance!
The two actresses hit the American Cinematheque Awards on Friday night in honor of Amy, who was being presented with an award for her incredible achievements on-screen. Naturally both gals dressed to impress for the evening out.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Natalie Portman attends the 31st American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Amy Adams Presented by GRoW @ Annenberg. Presentation of The 3rd Annual Sid Grauman Award Sponsored by Hill Valley, presented to Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of IMAX at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for American Cinematheque) (Getty Images)
Natalie dazzled in a grey, silk strapless gown with simple pleating. The 36-year-old star oozed Hollywood glamour with the look and polished it off with her hair pulled back in a loose updo that was both romantic and classic.
Honoree Amy looked equally stunning and went for a bright pop of color, which was perfect for the fall season. Amy rocked a raspberry, one-shouldered gown with delicate floral detailing across the bodice. She wore her bright red locks back in a sleek ponytail.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Amy Adams arrives at the 31st Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The five-time Oscar nominee was feted by a bevy of A-list stars at the event, including Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart.
Amy told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that she was "very nervous" for her big night and she was hoping her pals would "roast her" instead of toast her as they told stories of her acting achievements.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the 31st American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Amy Adams Presented by GRoW @ Annenberg. Presentation of The 3rd Annual Sid Grauman Award Sponsored by Hill Valley, presented to Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of IMAX at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for American Cinemathequ (Getty Images)
Amy definitely got her wish! Tom Hanks introduced her and took the audience on a timeline of Amy's acting career, which he called "butt-kicking."
Talk about a glamorous and gorgeous night for all!