Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Natasha Bedingfield will need to start writing lullabies soon!
The "Pocket Full Of Sunshine" singer, 35, is expecting her first child with her husband, Matthew Robinson. Natasha announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Wednesday alongside a photo of her husband cradling her baby belly.
"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together. A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us," she captioned the photo.
In the sweet photo, Natasha's lace shirt is see-through, really showcasing her new bump. Natasha shared the same pic on Twitter with the caption, "We are thrilled to announce that Matt and I are preggers! #Surprise!"
The UK singer married her hubby in 2009 and regularly gushes about her man on her social media. She most recently shared this cute photo of them heading out to brunch.
Natasha isn't the only star sharing big baby news. Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her third child, showed off her new maternity curves in a video. Check it out below!