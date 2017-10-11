Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Natasha Bedingfield will need to start writing lullabies soon!

The "Pocket Full Of Sunshine" singer, 35, is expecting her first child with her husband, Matthew Robinson. Natasha announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Wednesday alongside a photo of her husband cradling her baby belly.

"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together. A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us," she captioned the photo.