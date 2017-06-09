Nathaniel Buzolic On Kol's Reunion With Davina On 'The Originals'

"Yeah, totally. I think … from Kol's point of view, he just wants to like kiss her and that would be so frustrating [that he can't because she's in the circle], but there's definitely dialogue between them on that level. … But again, at the same time, living in New Orleans and being one of the Mikaelsons, there's so much stuff going on that it always feels like there's not enough time to solve all the problems."

And with Kol's heart still broken over losing Davina last season, The Hollow will attempt to use that as a weakness to turn him into one of her servants.



"Obviously, with The Hollow in town, she's going to use that against Kol, and I guess she's probably going to see how much she can push Kol in that situation," Nathaniel said. "There are a lot of other things going on in the episode … So, it's going to be interesting."



But, could there be a fight between Kol and one of his siblings in this episode?