NBC's Fall 2017 Schedule; Network Moves 'This Is Us' To Thursdays

NBC has announced its Fall 2017 schedule, which will see its hit drama "This Is Us" moving to Thursday nights.



The acclaimed series will air at 9 PM ET/PT after a comedy block, featuring the return of "Will & Grace" at 8 PM ET/PT and "Great News" at 8:30 PM ET/PT.

"This Is Us" is also getting the coveted post Super Bowl spot in 2018, the network announced on Sunday.