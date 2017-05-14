NBC's Fall 2017 Schedule; Network Moves 'This Is Us' To Thursdays

NBC has announced its Fall 2017 schedule, which will see its hit drama "This Is Us" moving to Thursday nights.
The acclaimed series will air at 9 PM ET/PT after a comedy block, featuring the return of "Will & Grace" at 8 PM ET/PT and "Great News" at 8:30 PM ET/PT.
"This Is Us" is also getting the coveted post Super Bowl spot in 2018, the network announced on Sunday.
Here's the full schedule
Monday:
8 PM ET/PT: "The Voice"
10 PM ET/PT: "The Brave" (new show)
Tuesday:
8 PM ET/PT: "The Voice"
9 PM ET/PT: "Superstore"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "The Good Place"
10 PM ET/PT: "Chicago Fire"
Wednesday:
8 PM ET/PT: "The Blacklist"
9 PM ET/PT: "Law & Order: SVU"
10 PM ET/PT: "Chicago P.D."
Thursday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Will & Grace"
8:30 PM ET/PT: "Great News"
9 PM ET/PT: "This Is Us"
10 PM ET/PT: "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"
Friday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Blindspot"
9 PM ET/PT: "Taken"
Midseason shows will include "Rise," "Good Girls," "Reverie," "Chicago Med" (will be back on Thursdays at 10 PM ET/PT), "A.P. Bio," "Champions," "The Awesome Show," "Ellen's Game of Games," "Genius Junior" and "The Handmade Project"
-- Jolie Lash