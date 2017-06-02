Netflix Cancels Sci-Fi Series 'Sense 8' After 2 Seasons

Netflix has canceled its sci-fi series "Sense 8" after two seasons.

Netflix's vice president of original content Cindy Holland confirmed the cancellation in a statement Thursday.

The show followed eight people from various global backgrounds who gained a sudden ability to mentally communicate with one another.

Artwork for Netflix's 'Sense8'

(Netflix)

READ: 'Arrested Development' Returning To Netflix

Holland wrote that the show's story, which shot episodes in 13 countries, its cast and crew reflected a diverse global community. The Emmy-nominated series also notably cast LGBT actors in leading roles.

The second season was released last month.

READ: Netflix Adds More Warnings To '13 Reasons Why' Following Criticism

The news comes just a week after Netflix canceled "The Get Down." The musical drama from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann focused on the rise of hip-hop in the '70s.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk38

Related news

Latest News