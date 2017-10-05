Netflix Increases The Price Of Memberships

For the first time in two years, Netflix is increasing the cost of its most popular plan by one dollar.
The plan used to cost $9.99 per month and is being increased to $10.99, USA Today reported on Thursday.
For new Netflix subscribers in the United States, the streaming service has already started raising the price. Current subscribers have until Oct. 19 before the new rate starts kicking in.
The increase will slowly be rolled out over the next few months, but don't worry – Netflix will notify you a minimum of 30 days in advance of the price change based on your billing cycle.
According to USA Today, since Netflix's last price increase in October 2015, their subscribers in the United States alone grew from 44.7 million to approximately 52.7 million at the end of last month.
-- Kevin Zelman