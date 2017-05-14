'New Girl' Renewed For Final Season

"New Girl" is coming back to Fox.
The comedy was renewed for its seventh and final season, Access Hollywood has learned.
"It's time to put on your cowboy hats and get down, #NewGirl fans. The loft-mates are coming BACK for Season 7!" read tweet on the show's Twitter account on Sunday.
The series stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.
According to both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the final season will likely be a shorter one for the comedy.
