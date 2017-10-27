Niall Horan Is Ready To Rap On Camila Cabello's Next Song

Who knew Niall Horan could rap?

The former One Directioner was doing an Instagram live video of himself on Friday while he was signing albums to send to fans and Camila Cabello popped in and sent Niall several messages that made their fans excited.

Niall was listening to Camila’s song “Havana" when she first popped into his live session. The former Fifth Harmony member said she was excited that Niall was a fan of her new song. But Niall quickly jumped in to explain that he should have probably been a part of the original track.