Niall Horan Is Ready To Rap On Camila Cabello's Next Song

Who knew Niall Horan could rap?
The former One Directioner was doing an Instagram live video of himself on Friday while he was signing albums to send to fans and Camila Cabello popped in and sent Niall several messages that made their fans excited.
Niall was listening to Camila’s song “Havana" when she first popped into his live session. The former Fifth Harmony member said she was excited that Niall was a fan of her new song. But Niall quickly jumped in to explain that he should have probably been a part of the original track.
"By the way you should have got me to do this part," Niall said during the rap section of Camila’s hit.
"I can't believe I was looked past. How dare you," he joked. "I'm very upset about that actually. I would have been perfect for it."
"Can I do a rap feature on your next song? Have you ever heard me spit bars," he continued.
If fans have their way, Niall will hopefully get to collaborate with Camila soon. The two seem like a match made in musical heaven.
Luckily, one Twitter superfan recorded their fun exchange and posted it so we can enjoy this Niall and Camila duet fantasy over and over!
What do you think? Do they make a good musical pair?
-- Kevin Zelman