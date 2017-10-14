Niall Horan Reveals If He’s Looking For Love On Tinder

Conor McDonnell
Sorry girls, but if you want a shot dating Niall Horan, you’ll have to win him over in real life!
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter may be topping the charts with his sweet love songs, but he’s still looking for the right girl to give his heart to.
While Niall may be single, don’t hold out hope he’ll be swiping right on your dating profile any time soon!
“No, not a chance. It’s filthy in there,” he tells the Irish Times when asked if he’d ever try Tinder.
While any girl would be lucky to score a date with the “Slow Hands” singer, the crooner has continuously kept his dating life on the down low.
Despite being previously linked to model Barbara Palvin, singer Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez in the past, Niall has never publicly confirmed his relationship status.
“I never really understood that kind of thing,” he tells Irish Times. “It never bothered me, but you can’t get away with anything… But I’m 24 years old, and I’m allowed to be 24 in certain ways. It’s not like I’m going around wrecking the place, taking a load of drugs. I’m not that kind of guy, but I am allowed to have a girlfriend.”
Now, Niall may find it difficult to make time for the ladies!
The One Directioner is currently embarking on his Flicker Sessions World Tour in support of his debut solo album, “Flicker.” Niall recently announced his 2018 world tour, kicking off in New Zealand next year.
Niall’s album “Flicker” drops Oct. 20.