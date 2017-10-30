Niall Horan's Debut Solo Album 'Flicker' Hits No. 1

It’s a big week for Niall Horan!
Niall's debut solo album “Flicker" has entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1! "Flicker” was also at the top of the iTunes charts in 61 countries.
Niall celebrated the exciting news on Twitter on Sunday, telling fans his mind "is completely blown."
"It’s been a crazy couple of years for me between writing, recording and promoting this record. Today it really feels like all the hard work has paid off," Niall wrote in his Twitter message.
He later added another tweet which said, “Still can’t believe it. #1 #flicker”
The former One Direction member is currently on the final leg of the sold-out "Flicker Sessions 2017 World Tour." If fans missed this tour, they can purchase tickets for "Flicker World Tour 2018," which will hit Europe, North America, South America and Australia.
"Flicker" includes platinum-certified hits "This Town" and "Slow Hands." "This Town" has been streamed more than 450 million times worldwide. "Slow Hands" shot up to No. 1 in 44 countries immediately following its release and has more than 820 million streams worldwide.
The big news isn’t a huge surprise. Niall is now the third former member from One Direction to earn the honor of topping the Billboard Top 200 chart with a debut solo album. Zayn and Harry Styles also came in in the top spot with their albums, “Mind of Mine” in 2016 and “Harry Styles.”
It looks like being a former 1D member is good luck!
-- Kevin Zelman