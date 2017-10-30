Niall Horan's Debut Solo Album 'Flicker' Hits No. 1

"Flicker" includes platinum-certified hits "This Town" and "Slow Hands." "This Town" has been streamed more than 450 million times worldwide. "Slow Hands" shot up to No. 1 in 44 countries immediately following its release and has more than 820 million streams worldwide.

The big news isn’t a huge surprise. Niall is now the third former member from One Direction to earn the honor of topping the Billboard Top 200 chart with a debut solo album. Zayn and Harry Styles also came in in the top spot with their albums, “Mind of Mine” in 2016 and “Harry Styles.”

It looks like being a former 1D member is good luck!

-- Kevin Zelman