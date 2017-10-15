Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato Congratulate Joe Jonas On Engagement

The "Camp Rock" squad has nothing but love for Joe Jonas and his engagement news!
On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato were quick to congratulate Joe and his new fiancée Sophie Turner.
"HUGE CONGRATS," Demi wrote on Joe's Instagram post. "Sooooo happy for the both of you! "
Demi and Joe went on to date after starring in Disney Channel’s "Camp Rock 2” in 2010. While the relationship was short-lived, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer remained close with the Jonas family throughout her career.
Demi recently looked back at her "Camp Rock" days in her new YouTube video, "Demi Lovato Reacts To Demi Lovato’s Childhood Videos."
"Oh my god wait, this moment I freakin’ fell in love with him. In real life,” Demi exclaimed while watching a scene from the hit Disney Channel original movie.
"We had our first kiss on camera," she told her friends.
Nick was equally thrilled for his brother.
"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you both so much."
While the happy couple may be buzzing over their engagement, we can’t wait to see the epic "Camp Rock" reunion at the wedding!
-- Oscar Gracey