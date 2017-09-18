Nick Jonas Makes Us Swoon In 'Find You' Music Video

Nick Jonas is lookin' hot while on the beach trying to find that one special person in his new music video, "Find You," which was released early Monday morning.

The 23-year-old singer shows off his smooth moves in the video as he dances around in the middle of the beach and also with a big crowd of people. He also is driving a pretty slick car down the beach — which makes total sense. Also, everyone on the beach seems to be extremely good looking. Toward the end of the video, things get very intense with Jonas going swimming with his clothes on with a gorgeous lady.