Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Headed To VH1

Snooki and Jwoww are heading back to the beach.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley both shot to reality TV stardom on MTV's "Jersey Shore." They're teaming with Drita D'Avanzo of VH1's "Mob Wives" for a "Jersey Shore" spinoff called "Celebrity Shore," which also will air on VH1.

VH1 says in an article on its website that other celebrity friends will be involved in the show.