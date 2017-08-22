Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Headed To VH1

Snooki and Jwoww are heading back to the beach.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley both shot to reality TV stardom on MTV's "Jersey Shore." They're teaming with Drita D'Avanzo of VH1's "Mob Wives" for a "Jersey Shore" spinoff called "Celebrity Shore," which also will air on VH1.

VH1 says in an article on its website that other celebrity friends will be involved in the show.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jennifer 'JWOWW' Farley attend Z100s Jingle Ball on December 13, 2013 in New York City

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Teases A Possible 'Jersey Shore' Reunion

D'Avanzo tells Staten Island Live the show "will be crazy and fun." She says it's set to air in October.

VH1 didn't immediately return a request for comment.

WATCH: Jenni 'JWOWW' Farley: Will 'Fire Island' Be Anything Like 'Jersey Shore'?

"Jersey Shore" ran from 2009 to 2012 on MTV. Polizzi and Farley also starred on MTV's "Snooki and Jwoww," which ended in 2015. D'Avanzo left "Mob Wives" in 2013.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk49

Related news

Latest News