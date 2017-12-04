Ninja Coffee Bar Shares Delicious Holiday Coffee Recipes With Access Hollywood Live

Cinnamon Graham Coffee



INGREDIENTS

5 Ninja® Small Scoops (or 5 tablespoons) ground coffee

1 ⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon molasses

1 teaspoon honey

1 ⁄2 cup half & half

1 ⁄4 cup marshmallow topping

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 teaspoons cinnamon graham crackers, crushed, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

1. Following the measurement provided, place the ground coffee into the brew basket.

2. Place cinnamon, molasses, and honey into a 22-ounce or larger travel mug; set mug in place to brew.

3. Select the XL Multi-Serve size; press the Classic Brew button.

4. While coffee is brewing, place half & half, marshmallow topping, and vanilla extract into the Ninja Micro Frother or a large mug.

5. When brew is complete, stir to combine. Then split coffee between 2 mugs.

6. Microwave half & half mixture for 30 to 45 seconds. Froth for 30 seconds according to frothing instructions in the Owner’s Guide.

7. Gently pour frothed mixture into the 2 mugs of coffee and sprinkle with crushed cinnamon graham crackers.

Gingersnap Iced Coffee

INGREDIENTS

4 Ninja® Small Scoops (or 4 tablespoons) ground coffee

1 ⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups ice

2 tablespoons vanilla syrup

2 tablespoons half & half

DIRECTIONS

1. Following the measurements provided, place the ground coffee, cinnamon, and ginger into the brew basket.

2. Place the ice, vanilla syrup, and half & half into a large plastic cup; set cup in place to brew.

3. Select the Travel size; press the Over Ice Brew button.

4. When brew is complete, stir to combine.

Peppermint Mocha Ninjacccino

INGREDIENTS

4 Ninja® Single-Serve Scoops (or 4 tablespoons) ground coffee

3 cups ice

1⁄4 cup 1% milk

1⁄4 cup chocolate syrup, plus more for garnish

7-10 peppermint candies, unwrapped, plus more for garnish

Whipped cream, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

1. Following the measurement above, place the ground coffee into the brew basket.

2. Place the ice into a large plastic cup; set cup in place to brew.

3. Press the Specialty button.

5. When brew is complete, combine coffee and ice with milk, chocolate syrup and candies in a 24-ounce or larger blender container.

6. Blend until smooth, about 25 seconds. Remove blades from cup after blending.

7. Divide between 2 glasses, top with whipped cream, and drizzle with additional chocolate syrup and crushed candies.