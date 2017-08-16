Noel Gallagher To Headline Manchester Arena's Reopening Concert Honoring Attack Victims

Noel Gallagher will headline a concert in honor of victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, as the venue reopens next month for the first time since the deadly attack.

The former Oasis frontman's band High Flying Birds will be joined by The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley at the Sept. 9 We Are Manchester show.

The lineup also includes poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, whose poem "This is the Place" has become a defiant symbol of the city.